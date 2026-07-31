Zebby Matthews And Twins Play Mariners On July 31

Matthews is 4-8 with a 5.21 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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