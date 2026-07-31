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Zebby Matthews
Minnesota Twins

Zebby Matthews

Minnesota Twins • #52 RP

Zebby Matthews And Twins Play Mariners On July 31

Zebby Matthews will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, July 31 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Matthews has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Matthews is 4-8 with a 5.21 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zebby Matthews

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