FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Zebby Matthews
Minnesota Twins

Zebby Matthews

Minnesota Twins • #52 RP

Zebby Matthews And Twins Play Mariners On Aug. 1

Zebby Matthews will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Matthews is 4-8 with a 5.22 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zebby Matthews

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News