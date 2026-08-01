Zebby Matthews And Twins Play Mariners On Aug. 1

Matthews is 4-8 with a 5.22 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.