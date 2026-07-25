Zebby Matthews And Twins Face Athletics On July 25

Matthews is 4-8 with a 5.21 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.