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Zack Littell
Washington Nationals

Zack Littell

Washington Nationals • #18 SP

Zack Littell And Nationals Take On Mariners On June 12

Zack Littell will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Seattle Mariners at Nationals Park, on Friday, June 12 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Littell has +100 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Littell is 6-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Littell

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