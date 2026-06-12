Zack Littell And Nationals Take On Mariners On June 12
Zack Littell will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Seattle Mariners at Nationals Park, on Friday, June 12 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Littell has +100 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Littell is 6-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.