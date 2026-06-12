Zack Littell And Nationals Take On Mariners On June 12

Littell is 6-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.