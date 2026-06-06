Zack Littell And Nationals Play Diamondbacks On June 6

Littell is 5-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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