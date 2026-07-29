Zack Littell And Nationals Play Blue Jays On July 29

Littell is 7-8 with a 5.17 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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