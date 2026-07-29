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Zack Littell
Washington Nationals

Zack Littell

Washington Nationals • #18 SP

Zack Littell And Nationals Play Blue Jays On July 29

Zack Littell will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Toronto Blue Jays at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Littell has -128 odds to record over 2.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Littell is 7-8 with a 5.17 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zack Littell

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