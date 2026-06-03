Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Rockies On June 3

Neto is hitting for a .231 BA, .339 OBP and .427 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 42 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Neto has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 7.22 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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