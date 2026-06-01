Zach Neto And Angels Face Rockies On June 1

Neto is hitting for a .231 BA, .339 OBP and .427 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 42 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Neto has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Kyle Freeland (1-6 with an 8.08 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.