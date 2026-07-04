Zach Neto And Angels Play Red Sox On July 4

Neto is hitting for a .228 BA, .323 OBP and .450 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 59 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 19 attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray will try to secure his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 9-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.

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