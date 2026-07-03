Zach Neto And Angels Play Red Sox On July 3

Neto is hitting for a .225 BA, .321 OBP and .449 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 59 runs. In 383 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Jake Bennett (2-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.27 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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