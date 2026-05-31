Zach Neto And Angels Face Rays On May 31

Neto is hitting for a .235 BA, .344 OBP and .435 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 42 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Neto has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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