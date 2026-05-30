Zach Neto And Angels Play Rays On May 30

Neto is hitting for a .238 BA, .346 OBP and .441 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 41 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 13 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (4-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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