Zach Neto And Angels Play Rangers On May 22

Neto is hitting for a .215 BA, .325 OBP and .395 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 32 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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