FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Play Rangers On May 22

Zach Neto and his Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Neto has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .215 BA, .325 OBP and .395 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 32 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News