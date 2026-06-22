Zach Neto And Angels Take On Orioles On June 22

Neto is hitting for a .225 BA, .327 OBP and .457 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 54 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 39 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 18 attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Kyle Bradish (4-7) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

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