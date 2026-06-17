Zach Neto And Angels Play Diamondbacks On June 17

Neto is hitting for a .223 BA, .325 OBP and .436 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 50 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 17 attempts. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.55 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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