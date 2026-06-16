Zach Neto And Angels Play Diamondbacks On June 16

Neto is hitting for a .220 BA, .324 OBP and .419 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 48 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (5-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.46 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.