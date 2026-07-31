Zach Neto And Angels Take On Brewers On July 31

Neto is hitting for a .232 BA, .324 OBP and .433 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 73 runs. In 476 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Neto has recorded 14 steals on 24 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Shane Drohan gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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