Zach Neto And Angels Play Brewers On Aug. 2

Neto is hitting for a .230 BA, .320 OBP and .427 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 73 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Neto has recorded 14 steals on 24 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski (11-4 with a 1.58 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.