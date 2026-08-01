Zach Neto And Angels Take On Brewers On Aug. 1

Neto is hitting for a .232 BA, .323 OBP and .431 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 73 runs. In 480 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Neto has recorded 14 steals on 24 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Robert Gasser (3-4) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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