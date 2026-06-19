Zach Neto And Angels Face Athletics On June 19

Neto is hitting for a .225 BA, .326 OBP and .443 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 51 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 17 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs gets the start for the Athletics, his 16th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.13 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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