Zach Neto And Angels Play Astros On June 10

Neto is hitting for a .232 BA, .342 OBP and .449 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 47 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Neto has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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