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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Take On Astros On July 29

Zach Neto and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, July 29 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Neto has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .234 BA, .325 OBP and .437 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 72 runs. In 471 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Neto has recorded 14 steals on 24 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Hayden Wesneski will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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