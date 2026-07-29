Zach Neto And Angels Take On Astros On July 29

Neto is hitting for a .234 BA, .325 OBP and .437 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 72 runs. In 471 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Neto has recorded 14 steals on 24 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Hayden Wesneski will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.