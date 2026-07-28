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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Play Astros On July 28

Zach Neto and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Neto has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .235 BA, .326 OBP and .440 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 71 runs. In 466 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Neto has recorded 13 steals on 23 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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