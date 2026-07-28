Zach Neto And Angels Play Astros On July 28

Neto is hitting for a .235 BA, .326 OBP and .440 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 71 runs. In 466 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Neto has recorded 13 steals on 23 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

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