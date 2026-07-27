Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Astros On July 27

Neto is hitting for a .234 BA, .323 OBP and .441 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 70 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Neto has recorded 13 steals on 23 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Tatsuya Imai (6-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season.

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