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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Astros On July 27

Zach Neto and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, on Monday, July 27 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Neto has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .234 BA, .323 OBP and .441 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 70 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Neto has recorded 13 steals on 23 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Tatsuya Imai (6-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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