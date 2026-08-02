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Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers • #18 SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Play Red Sox On Aug. 2

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 7:20 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Yamamoto is 11-7 with a 2.76 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw eight innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

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