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Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers • #18 SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Take On Red Sox On Aug. 1

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has -102 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Yamamoto is 11-6 with a 2.72 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

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