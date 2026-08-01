Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Take On Red Sox On Aug. 1

Yamamoto is 11-6 with a 2.72 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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