Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Take On Phillies On May 30

Yamamoto is 4-4 with a 3.09 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.