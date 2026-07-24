Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On White Sox On July 24

Alvarez is hitting for a .328 BA, .433 OBP and .656 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.089, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 34 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (1st in MLB). In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Marlins.

The White Sox are sending Davis Martin (9-5) out to make his 20th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.

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