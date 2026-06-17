Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Tigers On June 17

Alvarez is hitting for a .326 BA, .430 OBP and .644 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.075, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 49 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 54 runs (4th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

The Tigers will send Casey Mize (2-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.27 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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