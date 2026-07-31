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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Rangers On July 31

Yordan Alvarez and his Houston Astros will take on the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park, on Friday, July 31 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +230 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .321 BA, .432 OBP and .640 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.073, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 74 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 80 runs (2nd in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Nathan Eovaldi (10-8 with a 4.05 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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