Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Rangers On July 31

Alvarez is hitting for a .321 BA, .432 OBP and .640 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.073, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 74 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 80 runs (2nd in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Nathan Eovaldi (10-8 with a 4.05 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.