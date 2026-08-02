Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Rangers On Aug. 2

Alvarez is hitting for a .324 BA, .438 OBP and .641 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.079, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 76 runs. In 484 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 82 runs (3rd in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.03 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.