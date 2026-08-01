Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 1

Alvarez is hitting for a .324 BA, .436 OBP and .641 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.077, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 74 runs. In 479 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 82 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with two RBIs) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

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