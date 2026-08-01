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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 1

Yordan Alvarez and his Houston Astros will take on the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .324 BA, .436 OBP and .641 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.077, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 74 runs. In 479 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 82 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with two RBIs) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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