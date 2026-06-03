Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Pirates On June 3

Alvarez is hitting for a .305 BA, .419 OBP and .645 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is 1.065, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 42 runs (10th in MLB). He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (6-5) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 2.89 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

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