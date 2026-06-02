Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play Pirates On June 2

Alvarez is hitting for a .301 BA, .416 OBP and .634 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.050, which ranks 2nd in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 39 runs (12th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Pirates will send Bubba Chandler (1-6) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.85 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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