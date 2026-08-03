Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Blue Jays On Aug. 3

Alvarez is hitting for a .330 BA, .442 OBP and .650 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.092, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 489 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 84 runs (2nd in MLB). He racked up three extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (4 for 5 with three doubles and two RBIs) against the Rangers.

Shane Bieber (2-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.