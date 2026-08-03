FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Blue Jays On Aug. 3

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .330 BA, .442 OBP and .650 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.092, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 489 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 84 runs (2nd in MLB). He racked up three extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (4 for 5 with three doubles and two RBIs) against the Rangers.

Shane Bieber (2-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News