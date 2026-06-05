Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Athletics On June 5

Alvarez is hitting for a .316 BA, .428 OBP and .649 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.077, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (6th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Pirates.

Jack Perkins starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.

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