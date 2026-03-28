Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Angels On March 28

Alvarez had a .273 BA, .367 OBP and .430 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 17 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 27 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Angels.

Reid Detmers takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Angels.

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