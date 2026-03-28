Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Angels On March 28
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will face the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez had a .273 BA, .367 OBP and .430 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 17 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 27 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Angels.
Reid Detmers takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Angels.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.