Yordan Alvarez And Astros Square Off Against Angels On June 9

Alvarez is hitting for a .311 BA, .427 OBP and .639 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.066, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (3rd in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 10th start of the season. He has a 2.68 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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