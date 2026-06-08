Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Angels On June 8

Alvarez is hitting for a .316 BA, .431 OBP and .650 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.080, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (3rd in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Grayson Rodriguez (2-2 with a 9.50 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.

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