Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Angels On June 10

Alvarez is hitting for a .317 BA, .432 OBP and .642 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.074, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (5th in MLB). In his last appearance, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2 for 2) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.26 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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