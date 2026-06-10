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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Angels On June 10

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .317 BA, .432 OBP and .642 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.074, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 48 runs (5th in MLB). In his last appearance, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2 for 2) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.26 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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