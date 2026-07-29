Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Angels On July 29

Alvarez is hitting for a .325 BA, .435 OBP and .647 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.082, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 74 runs. In 469 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 80 runs (2nd in MLB). In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with an 8.54 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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