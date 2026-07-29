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Yordan Alvarez
Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros • #44 LF

Yordan Alvarez And Astros Face Angels On July 29

Yordan Alvarez and his Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, July 29 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +196 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is hitting for a .325 BA, .435 OBP and .647 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.082, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 74 runs. In 469 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 80 runs (2nd in MLB). In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with an 8.54 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yordan Alvarez

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