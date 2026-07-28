Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Angels On July 28

Alvarez is hitting for a .323 BA, .433 OBP and .641 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.074, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 73 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 34 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (2nd in MLB). In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Angels.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.05 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

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