Yohendrick Pinango And Blue Jays Take On Phillies On June 9

Pinango is hitting for a .305 BA, .342 OBP and .467 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored nine runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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