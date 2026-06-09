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Yohendrick Pinango
Toronto Blue Jays

Yohendrick Pinango

Toronto Blue Jays • #24 LF

Yohendrick Pinango And Blue Jays Take On Phillies On June 9

Yohendrick Pinango and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Pinango has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pinango is hitting for a .305 BA, .342 OBP and .467 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored nine runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yohendrick Pinango

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