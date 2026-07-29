Yohendrick Pinango And Blue Jays Square Off Against Nationals On July 29
Yohendrick Pinango and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Pinango has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Pinango is hitting for a .256 BA, .303 OBP and .396 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 11 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.
Zack Littell (7-8) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.17 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.