Yohendrick Pinango And Blue Jays Square Off Against Nationals On July 29

Pinango is hitting for a .256 BA, .303 OBP and .396 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 11 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (7-8) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.17 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

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