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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against White Sox On July 31

Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, on Friday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Diaz has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .303 BA, .379 OBP and .464 SLG with a 14.4% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 59 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 63 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Erick Fedde makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.25 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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