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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 2

Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .304 BA, .378 OBP and .465 SLG with a 14.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 59 runs. In 465 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.34 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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