Yandy Diaz And Rays Face White Sox On Aug. 1

Diaz is hitting for a .302 BA, .377 OBP and .464 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 59 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the White Sox.

Jordan Hicks will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.