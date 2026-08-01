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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Face White Sox On Aug. 1

Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Diaz has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .302 BA, .377 OBP and .464 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 59 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the White Sox.

Jordan Hicks will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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