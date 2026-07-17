Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Red Sox On July 17

Diaz is hitting for a .322 BA, .398 OBP and .490 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 55 runs. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Mariners) he went 2 for 4.

The Red Sox are sending Eduardo Rivera (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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