Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Rangers On July 30
Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Diaz has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Diaz is hitting for a .301 BA, .377 OBP and .464 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 59 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 62 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Cole Winn starts for the first time this season for the Rangers.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.