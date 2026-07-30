Yandy Diaz And Rays Square Off Against Rangers On July 30

Diaz is hitting for a .301 BA, .377 OBP and .464 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 59 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 62 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Cole Winn starts for the first time this season for the Rangers.

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