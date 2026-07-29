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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Rangers On July 29

Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, July 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .301 BA, .376 OBP and .457 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 58 runs. In 449 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 61 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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