Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Rangers On July 29

Diaz is hitting for a .301 BA, .376 OBP and .457 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 58 runs. In 449 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 61 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore (6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.

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